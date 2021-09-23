U.S. special envoy to Haiti resigns, calling Biden administration deportation policy 'inhumane'

Daniel Foote testifies during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing concerning cartels and the U.S. heroin epidemic, on Capitol Hill, May 26, 2016, in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON -- A senior State Department official overseeing the Biden administration's Haiti policy has resigned, citing what he calls the United States' "inhumane, counterproductive" response to the recent Haitian migrant surge along the Southern border.

The diplomat, Daniel Foote, was appointed U.S. Special Envoy to Haiti in late July by President Joe Biden, following the assassination of Haiti's sitting president, Jovenel Moïse.

"Our policy approach to Haiti remains deeply flawed, and my recommendations have been ignored and dismissed," Foote wrote in a scathing resignation letter on Wednesday that was obtained by NBC News.

The State Department denies that Foote's proposals were ignored. Instead, department spokesman Ned Price said some of them were "rejected" because they were deemed "harmful" to promoting democracy in Haiti.

Foote wrote that his decision to resign now was in response to the decision by U.S. immigration authorities to deport thousands of Haitian migrants back to Haiti.

"The people of Haiti, mired in poverty, hostage to the terror, kidnappings, robberies and massacres of armed gangs and suffering under a corrupt government with gang alliances, simply cannot support the forced infusion of thousands of returned migrants lacking food, shelter, and money without additional, avoidable human tragedy," Foote wrote.

However, Price accused Foote of having "failed to take advantage of ample opportunity to raise concerns about migration during his tenure and chose to resign instead."