Volvo says it wants all its cars to be leather-free by 2030 

Volvo is one of several automakers looking to change the materials used in its vehicles.

Volvo Cars wants all the models it sells to be leather-free by 2030, a move which represents the latest example of how automakers are looking to make their vehicles more sustainable.

In an announcement Thursday, the Swedish firm also said it wanted a quarter of the material used in its new cars to "consist of recycled and bio-based content" by 2025.

One of the interior materials it will look to use, called Nordico, is made up of textiles derived from recycled materials like polyethylene terephthalate bottles as well as "material from sustainable forests in Sweden and Finland, and corks recycled from the wine industry."

While it intends to scrap the use of leather in its vehicles, the company said it would "continue to offer wool blend options from suppliers that are certified to source responsibly."