Biden condemns Border Patrol treatment of Haitian migrants, vows agents will face consequences

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

President Joe Biden on Friday condemned Border Patrol's treatment of Haitian migrants in Del Rio, Texas, calling their actions "outrageous" and vowing the agents responsible will be punished.

"It's horrible what you saw. To see people like they did, with horses, running them over, people being strapped, it's outrageous," Biden said at the White House, referencing a series of photos and video showing mounted Border Patrol agents grabbing Haitian migrants trying to cross into the U.S.

"I promise you, those people will pay. There is an investigation underway right now and there will be consequences," he said.

It was the president's first substantive comment on the situation in Del Rio, Texas, where more than 10,000 Haitian migrants have tried to enter the U.S. from Mexico since mid-September.

His administration's handling of the influx of migrants has drawn sharp criticism from immigration advocates and Democratic lawmakers after the photos and video depicting Border Patrol agents' harsh treatment surfaced this week.

Amid public outcry, the administration announced Thursday that it was halting agents' use of horses in Del Rio, Texas.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz on Monday rejected allegations that whips were used by agents in images and videos that fueled an outcry on social media. They said the agents were wielding reins to control their horses.