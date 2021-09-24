Crypto plunge a wake-up call — and tax opportunity — for investors

A detail of the statue of Satoshi Nakamoto, a presumed pseudonym used by the inventor of Bitcoin, in Budapest, Hungary.

The price of popular cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ethereum plunged Friday after Chinese officials intensified a crackdown, essentially declaring crypto to be illegal.

The government intervention, while significant, doesn't necessarily mean investors should run for the hills, though, according to financial advisors. But it's another reminder that crypto holdings are subject to wild price swings, they said.

"I wouldn't call this the end of the world," said Leon LaBrecque, an accountant and certified financial planner at Akron, Ohio-based Sequoia Financial Group. "It's just a wake-up call."

"This ought to be a recognition that it's a volatile asset and all the ups and downs go together," he said.

That volatility opens tax-planning opportunities that may be available for just a few more months, advisors said, depending on Democrats' ultimate compromise on federal tax legislation.

Bitcoin prices had fallen 6% to about $42,000 as of 3 p.m. ET Friday afternoon. Ether, the second-largest digital currency, fell more than 8% to roughly $2,890.

The People's Bank of China spooked investors after declaring all crypto-related activities illegal. Those activities include trading services and overseas exchanges, for example. It's the latest move in the country's broader crackdown on digital currencies.

Banning bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies may be worrisome for current and would-be investors, since the government is limiting the pool of buyers from a significant portion of the world population, advisors said. And other governments will likely impose additional regulations, too, they said.