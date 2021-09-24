House passes bill to protect abortion rights in response to restrictive Texas law

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a news conference about the House vote on H.R. 3755, the "Women's Health Protection Act" legislation to "establish a federally protected right to abortion access" at the Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2021.

House Democrats on Friday approved wide-ranging legislation to protect abortion rights, a swift but mostly symbolic response to the Supreme Court's refusal to block a Texas law banning most abortions.

The bill, which passed 218-211, is principally a show of solidarity given that the bill, the Women's Health Protection Act, will face steep opposition from Senate Republicans and is not expected to advance through the chamber.

Democrats believe the bill would guarantee the right to abortion through federal law and cement the decision of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision that established a constitutional right to the procedure.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., worked quickly to schedule action on the bill after the high court earlier this month refused to block a controversial Texas law that prohibits abortions after roughly six weeks, before most realize they are pregnant.

Specifically, the Texas law says doctors may not perform abortions if a fetal heartbeat can be detected, activity that usually begins at around six weeks of gestation. That law went into effect on Sept. 1.

The Texas law does not make exceptions for pregnancies the result of rape or incest, and is unprecedented in deputizing private citizens to sue anyone who performs the procedure or "aids and abets" it.

Pelosi offered comments prior to the bill's passage Friday morning and offered a pointed rebuke to the Supreme Court's 5-4 decision earlier this month. The justices who voted not to block the law focused on procedural questions and stressed that they have yet to judge the constitutionality of the law.

"This is about freedom. About freedom of women to have choice about the size and timing of their families, not the business of people on the [Supreme] Court or members of Congress," the House speaker said.