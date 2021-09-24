The Evergrande crisis may just be a ‘tempest in a teapot,’ says analyst

Embattled developer China Evergrande's situation is not a surprise, given the steps taken by Beijing to reign in excessive debt in the property sector, according to Orient Capital Research's Andrew Collier.

"This is all a bit of a tempest in a teapot, which sounds funny given that the whole world is worried about Evergrande right now," Collier, managing director at the research firm, told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Thursday.

Collier pointed to Beijing's "three red lines" policy introduced last year, which was aimed at preventing developers from loading up on debt as well as to deflate the property bubble.

"The end result is one of the largest companies and the most indebted is not surprisingly, in trouble," he said, referring to Evergrande.

"The fact that they're continuing … to force developers to try to deleverage is an indication that they think this is a good campaign," Collier added.

The Chinese authorities' rationale for such an action is "pretty obvious," he explained. "They figure that if they don't do this, then they're going to have an even bigger crisis on their hands and the entire property market goes into a bubble territory more than it is, and then collapses."

The ongoing crisis surrounding debt-ridden Chinese developer Evergrande has captured global investor attention for much of this week, and rattled markets.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell nearly 3% this week, while major indexes on Wall Street also tumbled amid the risk-off sentiment — although they staged a relief rally later in the week.