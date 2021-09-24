India's Modi meets Kamala Harris ahead of bilateral talks with Biden and Quad summit

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi prior to talks at the Vice Presidents Ceremonial Office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House, in Washington, DC, on September 23, 2021.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday as part of a three-day official visit stateside.

The two leaders exchanged views on a number of issues including the situation in Afghanistan, the coronavirus pandemic, tackling climate change as well as the U.S. and India's commitment toward the Indo-Pacific region, according to the Indian foreign ministry.

They also discussed potential cooperation in areas such as space, technology and health care.

The visit come a day before Modi's first face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden in Washington.

Speaking in Hindi, Modi said at a joint briefing that the U.S. and India are natural partners that share similar values and geopolitical interests — and that cooperation between the two countries have continued to increase.

"India, of course, is a very important partner to the United States," Harris added. "Throughout our history, our nations have worked together, have stood together, to make our world a safer and stronger world."

"The United States, like India, feels very strongly about the pride of being a member of the Indo-Pacific, but also the fragility and the importance and strength as well, of those relationships, including maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific," she said.

While the exact geographical definition of the Indo-Pacific vary by countries and administrations, broadly it refers to the interconnected area between the Indian and Pacific oceans, joined together by the straits of Malacca in the heart of Southeast Asia.