10-year yield hits highest level since July. Three ways to play rising rates

As Treasury yields rise, some related investments stand to benefit, two traders say.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield on Friday reached its highest level since July following the Federal Reserve's suggestion earlier in the week that it would begin winding down its asset purchasing program. (On Monday, the yield pushed above 1.5%.

"We're definitely seeing a break above key resistance," Simpler Trading director of options Danielle Shay told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Friday.

"I'm looking at the 10-year to go at least 1.5%, and if it can go above that area of resistance, then I'm looking at even 1.7," she said. "With that, I'm looking primarily at the banks and any type of trading companies."

Her favorite was JPMorgan for its leadership position in its industry, the growth of its trading offerings and its strong technical setup.

"I'm looking for a breakout up to new highs, which would be right around the $180 price point," Shay said.

JPMorgan hovered just above $164 a share in premarket trading on Monday.

Two other names looked well-positioned to capture rate-related upside, Piper Sandler senior technical research analyst Craig Johnson said in the same interview.

"We're looking for 1.50 to 1.75 on the 10-year by year-end. That's been our call all year, and we're certainly sticking with that call," Johnson said. "Bank of America is among the most highly correlated coming back to interest rates."