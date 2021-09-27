Asia-Pacific stocks mixed as investors await Chinese industrial profits data for August; oil prices jump 1%

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Monday morning trade, with China's industrial profits data for August set to be out later in the day.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.36% while the Topix index advanced 0.57%. South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.12%.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia gained 0.17%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded little changed.

Chinese industrial profits data for August is set to be released at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Monday.

Investors will also continue to watch for developments surrounding China Evergrande Group, as the embattled developer continued to stay silent on its $83 million dollar bond interest payment that was due Thursday.