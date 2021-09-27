Biden to receive Covid booster shot live on camera Monday

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden receives his second dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware, U.S., January 11, 2021.

President Joe Biden will receive a Covid-19 booster shot Monday, in accordance with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The White House announced the last-minute addition to the president's schedule late Monday morning, less than two hours ahead of the expected 1 p.m. ET event.

At 78 years old, Biden qualifies for the additional shot under new guidance issued late last week. Biden received his first Pfizer vaccine shot late last year, and his second shot in January.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky on Friday authorized the distribution of Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 booster shots for those in high-risk occupational and institutional settings, a move that overruled an advisory panel.

Walensky also approved distributing booster shots to older Americans and adults with underlying medical conditions at least six months after their first series of shots, in line with the advisory panel.