Free health insurance for jobless workers ends this week. What you need to know

The federal government's six-month health insurance subsidy for jobless workers through the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, or COBRA, will end this week.

If your coverage has come from this support, you'll need to get new health insurance as soon as possible, experts say.

The American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed in March, included a provision that offered unemployed people free health insurance coverage through COBRA from April 1 to Sept. 30.

COBRA gives those who have left a company the option of staying on their former employer's insurance plan, but it's typically very expensive. People have to keep paying the part of their premium they'd been responsible for while working, as well as the remainder, which their former employer had covered.

The average total annual premium for job-based coverage in 2020 was $7,470 for individuals and $21,342 for families, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

There was a huge demand for the six-month subsidy, according to experts. More than 16 million people lost their employer-sponsored health insurance during the pandemic, one estimate found.

Those who have been relying on the federally backed coverage should get a warning from their former employer or insurer that the subsidy period is ending.

In that notice, you'll be able to see what your monthly bill will be without the government's help.