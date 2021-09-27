Harvard Business School temporarily moves some MBA classes online to curb Covid outbreak

Harvard Business School moved all in-person classes for first-year MBA and some second-year students online this week and increased its Covid-19 testing requirements to try to curb a recent surge in Covid-19 breakthrough cases on campus.

The school is switching to remote learning through Oct. 3 to try to suppress the virus, which is mostly infecting the university's fully vaccinated graduate students, according to the school's website. Roughly 95% of the university's students and 96% of its staff are vaccinated. More than 1,000 students are enrolled in the business school's class of 2023.

"Contact tracers who have worked with positive cases highlight that transmission is not occurring in classrooms or other academic settings on campus," business school spokesman Mark Cautela said in a statement. "Nor is it occurring among individuals who are masked."

Cautela added that the university is requesting that students avoid unmasked indoor events, group travel and gathering with anyone outside their households.