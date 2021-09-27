Panic sellers during stock market dips are often married men with children

Panic selling is common after stock market dips, and it's more likely to happen with certain investors, according to research from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

When the market drops, men over age 45 who are married with children and have self-described "excellent investment experience" are more prone to sell-offs, the research shows.

"These are significant drivers of panic selling," said co-author Chi Heem Wong, researcher at MIT. And many who leave the stock market don't return, thereby missing out on recoveries.

While the study doesn't uncover why some investors may be more vulnerable to emotional selling, financial experts say the findings raise further questions about how these factors — gender, age, marriage and family — affect behavior.

The research suggests these sellers have emotional overreactions defined by their decisions having the opposite of the intended effect, said Amanda Clayman, a financial therapist in Los Angeles.

"Clearly, these are people who are trying to protect themselves," she said.

While most investors are vulnerable to emotional choices, the findings from MIT align with other research showing men may be more prone to acting on their impulses.