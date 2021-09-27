The Quad countries pledge to promote an Indo-Pacific region that is 'undaunted by coercion'

U.S. President Joe Biden hosts a Quad Leaders Summit along with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide in the East Room of the White House on September 24, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Without mentioning China, leaders of four large democracies — the United States, India, Japan and Australia — have reiterated their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region that is "undaunted by coercion."

U.S. President Joe Biden hosted the Quad Leaders Summit on Friday, where the prime ministers of India, Japan and Australia gathered in Washington, D.C., for their first in-person meeting.

"Together, we recommit to promoting the free, open, rules-based order, rooted in international law and undaunted by coercion, to bolster security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond," Biden, along with India's Narendra Modi, Japan's Yoshihide Suga and Australia's Scott Morrison, said in a joint statement.

The statement did not mention China or its rising influence in the region, as the country grows more assertive in the much-contested South China Sea and East China Sea, and regularly patrols the waters there.

"We stand for the rule of law, freedom of navigation and overflight, peaceful resolution of disputes, democratic values, and territorial integrity of states," they added.

The four countries have an alliance called the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad, that positions itself as being committed to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.