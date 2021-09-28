8 companies that help pay off student loans and let you work from home

If you have student loan debt, you may be able to get help paying it down through your employer — or find one that does.

More than 44 million Americans are weighed down by student debt, owing a collective $1.7 trillion.

Now as the "Great Resignation" gains steam and workers look for new jobs, employers are trying to find ways to attract and retain talent. Working remotely and offering help with those loans are some of the perks. (See a list below of companies with these benefits that are hiring now.)

Federal student loan payments, most of which were paused during the pandemic, are set to resume in January.

"It is important for employers to meet employees where they are and find benefits that will be meaningful and provide value to them," said Toni Frana, a Destin, Florida-based career coach with FlexJobs.