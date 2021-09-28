Alibaba apps are starting to support Tencent's WeChat Pay. Here's why it's a big deal

A WeChat messaging app logo is seen on an smartphone.

GUANGZHOU, China — For years, China's major internet platforms have operated as walled gardens, blocking links from rivals and not allowing users to purchase goods using competitors payments products.

That's starting to change as regulators force China's technology giants to tear the walls down and change some of their anti-competitive behavior.

Alibaba has started allowing users to purchase items on some of its apps via WeChat Pay, the payments service run by its rival Tencent, the e-commerce giant told CNBC. Alibaba already has its own payment service Alipay, run by its affiliate Ant Group.

Food delivery app Ele.me and video service Youku have been integrating WeChat Pay recently. Alibaba's other apps Shuqi, Damai and Koala, are now also supporting Tencent's payments service.

Alibaba also said it is waiting on Tencent's approval to bring WeChat Pay to its used goods market place Idle Fish, grocery store app Hema and discount shopping service Taobao Deals.