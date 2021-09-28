'Big Short' Michael Burry says SEC subpoenaed him over GameStop frenzy: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's Pippa Stevens brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC.com's Yun Li reports on how the SEC's scrutiny of meme stocks is getting serious. Plus, Federal Reserve officials step down amid controversy over stock purchases.

Michael Burry says he was subpoenaed by the SEC as GameStop saga drags on

Famed investor Michael Burry revealed on Twitter that he received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its investigation into GameStop, a wildly speculative stock that the "Big Short" trader once bet on. "So, who got an SEC subpoena over $GME? Actually, I know who, they're on my subpoena. With all that's going on in the world…" Burry said in a now-deleted tweet on Friday. He attached a copy of the SEC letter dated Sept. 21. Burry, who leads Scion Asset Management, shot to fame by betting against mortgage securities before the 2008 crisis. Burry was depicted in Michael Lewis' book "The Big Short" and the subsequent Oscar-winning movie. The hedge fund manager had been trading GameStop shares and publicly commenting on the meme stock for the past few years. At the end of 2018, Burry first revealed a $6.8 million position in the video game retailer, according to InsiderScore.com. Over the next few quarters, the investor trimmed, exited and reentered the stock multiple times, and his stake was worth more than $17 million at the end of the third quarter of 2020 until he closed the position the next quarter.

Amazon just revealed its first home robot. Here’s what it’s like to use it

Amazon on Tuesday announced its long-rumored home robot. It's called Astro and will sell for $999. I had a chance to check it out in a demo with Amazon last week and wanted to share a few thoughts on what Astro is, what it can and can't do, and why Amazon decided to build a home robot. Astro seems like a strange gadget for Amazon to launch. The company is best known as an online store. And most of its operating profit comes from its AWS cloud business. Notably, Astro is a "Day 1 Edition" product, which means it won't be sold to everyone at first. Instead, Amazon will ask people to sign up and then invite them to order the robot. That allows Amazon to avoid building too many gadgets it won't sell and a public flop like the Amazon Fire Phone, which was discontinued in 2015. Amazon said Astro will go on sale later this year but did not give a specific launch date. It's worth noting that Amazon has made similar promises about future products that either never launched or were severely delayed.

Dallas Fed President Kaplan to retire early on Oct. 8, citing trading disclosure ‘distraction’