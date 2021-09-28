Chinese automaker Geely launches a high-end smartphone business

In this article 175-HK

Logo of Chinese automaker Geely Auto. Zhang Peng | Getty Images

GUANGZHOU, China — Chinese automaker Geely Holding is jumping into the smartphone business after its founder set up a new company. Hubei Xingji Shidai Technology Co. Ltd, founded by Eric Li, signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Wuhan Economic and and Technological Development Zone, to make mobile phones, according to Geely. The company will be headquartered in Wuhan and will focus on "integrating global technologies and resources to develop premium smart devices including smart phones to global consumers," Geely said in a press release.

Geely's entry into smartphones highlights the automaker's drive to tap into new areas which has seen the company venture into satellites and flying cars. China's smartphone shipments declined 17% year-on-year in the second quarter of this year, according to research firm Canalys. Globally, shipments grew more than 13%, IDC data shows. As Huawei's market share declined due to U.S. sanctions, Chinese rivals like Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo looked to snap up customers. Geely is entering a cut-throat market and could face off against the likes of Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi in the premium smartphone category.