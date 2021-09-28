Defense Secretary Austin admits Afghan army collapse 'took us all by surprise' in Senate testimony

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (C) Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley (L) and Commander of U.S. Central Command Gen. Kenneth McKenzie (R) testify during a hearing before Senate Armed Services Committee at Dirksen Senate Office Building September 28, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON – The Pentagon acknowledged Tuesday that the stunning collapse of the Afghan army amid a rapid Taliban advance contributed to the Biden administration's chaotic exodus from the war-weary country.

"The fact that the Afghan army we and our partners trained simply melted away, in many cases without firing a shot, took us all by surprise," Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

"It would be dishonest to claim otherwise," added Austin, a veteran of the wars in the Middle East.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley said that while many of the American and NATO coalition-trained Afghan troops attempted to hold their positions against the Taliban, the majority did not.

"Many units did fight at the very end but the vast majority put their weapons down and melted away in a very, very short period of time," Milley said. "I think that has to do with will and with leadership but I think we still need to try to figure out exactly why that was," he added.

"It is clear, it is obvious. The war in Afghanistan did not end on the terms, we wanted. The Taliban, now in power in Kabul," Milley said.