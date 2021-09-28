Europe heads for positive open as region continues to digest German election fallout

European stocks are expected to open tentatively higher on Tuesday as markets in the region continue to monitor the latest developments after Germany's inconclusive federal election.

The U.K.'s FTSE is seen opening 8 points higher at 7,071, Germany's DAX 21 points higher at 15,603, France's CAC up 7 points at 6,654 and Italy's FTSE MIB 30 points higher at 25,824, according to IG.

European markets are set to continue assessing the fallout of the German election on Tuesday after the vote on Sunday resulted in more uncertainty for the country.

The center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) gained the largest share of the vote with 25.7% by a slim margin, with Angela Merkel's right-leaning bloc of the Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union gaining 24.1% of the vote.

Coalition negotiations between the main parties and two smaller counterparts, the Greens and Free Democrats, are likely to take weeks or even months. The SPD has previously rejected the option of forming another "grand coalition" with the CDU/CSU. Both parties have claimed a mandate to govern after the result.

Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures were steady in overnight trading Monday following a rise in bond yields that pressured growth pockets in the market.

Stocks in Asia-Pacific largely declined in Tuesday trade, as various firms downgraded China's GDP forecasts. Goldman Sachs on Tuesday slashed its China GDP growth expectations to 7.8%, down from the 8.2% previously forecast. Nomura also expected China's GDP to grow by 7.7% this year, down from a previous forecast of 8.2%.

Earnings come from Lego on Tuesday, while data releases include German GfK consumer sentiment data and French consumer confidence figures. Other events in focus include ECB President Christine Lagarde's speech at the ECB Forum on Central Banking at 1 p.m. London time and OPEC's World Oil Outlook which is due Tuesday early afternoon.

- CNBC's Eustance Huang and Maggie Fitzgerald contributed reporting to this story.