GM's commercial EV business BrightDrop to supply new van to Verizon

DETROIT — General Motors' commercial electric vehicle business BrightDrop plans to add a second van to its lineup in 2023, with Verizon Communications scheduled to be the first customer.

The automaker on Tuesday said the EV410, a midsize work van, is expected to cater to customers including Verizon that don't need a large delivery van such as its EV600, which was unveiled in January.

A BrightDrop spokeswoman declined to comment on the deal with Verizon. A spokesman with the communications giant did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The EV410 was announced when BrightDrop confirmed the first production builds of the EV600 were completed. They will be arriving at FedEx, its first customer, by the end of this year, as scheduled, BrightDrop CEO Travis Katz, told CNBC.

Katz, who joined GM late last year, said the second vehicle will unlock new markets for the business, which he said is operating as a start-up within the traditional automaker.