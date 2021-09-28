Most people who hit their retirement goals are good at doing these three things

There are countless strategies when it comes to saving more money.

But a well-funded retirement often comes down to just three budgeting habits, according to Ken Hevert, a senior vice president at Fidelity Investments.

Committing to regular savings, whether it is a percentage of your paycheck or a specific dollar amount, is the most important thing he says you can do to reach your goals.

Check out this video to see how much Hevert says you should put away regularly and to learn the other two things you will need to do to fund your dream retirement.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.