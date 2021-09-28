How to get more financial aid for college

The Covid-19 pandemic and economic downturn that followed made it even more difficult for many students and their parents to afford college just as costs went up.

Tuition and fees plus room and board for a four-year private college averaged $50,770 in the 2020-21 school year; at four-year, in-state public colleges, it was $22,180, according to the College Board, which tracks trends in college pricing and student aid.

Now, in order to obtain a four-year degree, nearly all students rely on some sort of financial aid.

More from Personal Finance:

Families massively underestimate cost of college

Student loan forgiveness is still up in the air

Fewer students are going to college because of the cost

"Financial aid is becoming a larger piece of the college admissions puzzle, as tuition costs continue to rise," said Marnix Broer, co-founder and CEO of EdTech platform StuDocu.

"Many students are choosing a college based on where they can afford, so it's more important than ever for students to understand their options when it comes to where the best financial aid may be available for them."

That's where the Free Application for Federal Student Aid comes in. Students must fill out the FAFSA to access any kind of assistance, including scholarships and grants, work-study and loans.

For the 2021-2022 school year, the FAFSA filing season opens Friday, Oct. 1 — and the sooner students file, the better.