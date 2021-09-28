CNBC Pro

Santoli’s Tuesday market notes: Familiar 'sell growth stocks' reflex kicks in as yields surge

Michael Santoli@michaelsantoli
This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.

  • The third yield surge and violent growth-to-value rotation of the year comes with complications along multiple policy fronts, making for a messy market narrative but so far simply pushing the main indexes back into last week's chop zone.

