Santoli’s Tuesday market notes: Familiar 'sell growth stocks' reflex kicks in as yields surge

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, Sept. 20, 2021.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.
- The third yield surge and violent growth-to-value rotation of the year comes with complications along multiple policy fronts, making for a messy market narrative but so far simply pushing the main indexes back into last week's chop zone.