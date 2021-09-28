Stocks could slide further as interest rates rise and Big Tech drags the market

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, with Blend signage, July 16, 2021. Source: NYSE

Strategists see more selling ahead after stocks sold off Tuesday, led downward by tech and large cap growth names. A sharp jump in interest rates over the last several sessions stung the market, particularly the growth names. At its high Tuesday, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury had climbed to 1.56%, about a quarter percentage point move since the Federal Reserve meeting last Wednesday. The S&P 500 ended the session down 2%, but the Nasdaq was off by 2.8% because of the large concentration of tech names in the index. Ten out of 11 sectors were down Tuesday, with tech losing 2.9%. Energy was the best performer, up 0.4%

"We're seeing a gap down decline that is being driven by the mega caps broadly, which are down anywhere from 2% to 5% at this time," said Fairlead Strategies founder Katie Stockton during the afternoon sell-off. She noted that shares of Apple, Amazon, Facebook, NVIDIA, and Microsoft fell sharply. Those names are "clearly the biggest drag on the stock market," she said. "Because they are the biggest, it's shaking sentiment." Stockton said those stocks, plus Tesla are about 25% of the S&P 500. "Keep an eye on the momentum behind them," she said. "Just their sheer footprint alone creates an issue. When they do this, it affects sentiment. People relied on Google and Microsoft to never go down. Now, they're getting a reality check."

Stockton said she is watching a downside target of 4,238 on the S&P 500, a level of former support. The S&P 500 closed at 4,352.63. CFRA's Sam Stovall said he's been expecting a sell-off, and says the S&P 500 could now test 4,128, its 200-day moving average. He said a decline to that level would put it at would be more than 5% below current levels and about 10% peak to trough.

Below key levels