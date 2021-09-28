There’s a push for unemployment reform in Democrats' $3.5 trillion package

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., speaks at a press conference following a weekly Democratic policy meeting at the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 21, 2021 in Washington. Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Worker advocates and lawmakers are pushing for permanent reforms to the country's system of unemployment benefits, as part of a $3.5 trillion legislative package Democrats are drafting to expand the U.S. safety net. Those efforts got a shot in the arm on Monday, when three Democratic Senators introduced legislation to make benefits available to more people and for a longer duration. More from Personal Finance:

Free health insurance for jobless workers ends this week

Make these financial and career moves before you quit your job

Panic sellers during stock market dips often married men with kids The trio— Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore.; Michael Bennet, D-Colo.; and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio — intend to include the Unemployment Insurance Improvement Act in the Build Back Better package, they said. House Democrats didn't include reforms in their initial proposal. "We're still trying to claw our way into this deal," Judy Conti, government affairs director for the National Employment Law Project, said. "It's kind of a feeding frenzy right now."

The Covid pandemic exposed long-standing gaps in the U.S. safety net for unemployed workers. Congress passed temporary measures in the CARES Act to bolster the system as millions applied for income support in spring 2020. Lawmakers offered extra weeks of benefits, additional money (an extra $600 a week, and later $300 a week), and expanded assistance to gig workers and others who don't typically qualify. Those federal benefits expired nationwide on Labor Day. (Twenty-six states pushed to withdraw early, in June or July.)

Worker advocates hope to make many of the policies permanent, set baseline federal standards and establish a mechanism to automatically enhance benefits during economic contractions, for example. Key system elements, like benefit amount and duration, currently vary significantly from state to state. But they fear federal reforms would be more difficult to achieve in the future once the memory of the pandemic's unemployment scars begins to fade. "The political window to address these problems will certainly close by the end of 2022," said Francisco Diez, a worker justice policy advocate at the Center for Popular Democracy.

However, the CARES Act programs haven't been universally loved. Many lawmakers, predominantly Republican, have lambasted enhanced benefits as a deterrent to work that's impeded the economic recovery and as wasteful, with billons of dollars lost to fraud. Evidence suggests benefits' role in any labor shortages so far has been minimal. Lawmakers have passed safeguards to tamp down on criminal activity. Advocates also point to recent Census Bureau data — which report expanded benefits helped keep 5.5 million people out of poverty in 2020 — as an indicator of the programs' success. But they've had to scale back some of their loftier reform aspirations to cater to political realities.