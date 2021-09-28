What a post-Merkel Germany could mean for Europe

A view of EU and German flags over the Reichstag building, the seat of the German Parliament. NurPhoto | NurPhoto | Getty Images

LONDON — As Germany prepares for an overhaul in its political status quo, analysts are looking at what impact the next government could have on the European Union. Europe's biggest economy headed to the polls on Sunday in a pivotal vote to choose a new chancellor, after Angela Merkel's 16 years in power. The Socialist Party, SPD, narrowly won the election, according to preliminary results, with 25.7% of support. It is now trying to form a coalition government with the Green party and the liberal FDP. Merkel's conservative alliance of the Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union, which has dominated German politics for decades, suffered its worst election result since World War II, receiving 24.1% of the vote. The SPD's candidate for chancellor is Olaf Scholz, the country's current finance minister and vice chancellor. "If Olaf Scholz becomes chancellor, he will be quite well-positioned, because he at least has the experience of a finance minister," Daniela Schwarzer, executive director at Open Society Foundations, told CNBC Monday about Scholz's relationship with Europe. Despite this, Schwarzer flagged that Scholz remains far less experienced than Merkel, who has played a fundamental role in European politics for decades.

"We may see a few months in particular — also given the French election coming up next spring — where things may be less smooth than they usually would be," she added. Germany, as one of the founding nations of the EU, has long held a certain weight in European policymaking. During her time as chancellor, Merkel helped lead the bloc's response to the global financial crisis, sovereign debt crisis, migration crisis and, more recently, the coronavirus pandemic. Beyond leadership style, there are open questions about what the new German chancellor will mean for deeper integration among the 19-euro economies. "While the mood music is going to be a bit more positive towards some of the things that the EU wants, I think the ability of the German chancellor to act decisively — that's going to be pretty constrained," Robin Bew, managing director at the Economist Intelligence Unit, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" Monday.

This is because the coalition, once formed, will likely lean a little more toward EU integration than in the past. However, he stressed that a three-way coalition will also be harder to manage, given the wider range of opinions. "I don't think you will see particularly strong leadership," Bew added.

European issues

There are a number of issues that the next German government will have to grapple with in Europe. One of the main projects at the euro zone level is completing the so-called Banking Union — which transfers powers from national banking authorities to European-wide institutions. It has been introduced slowly in the wake of the debt crisis, but Germany has been particularly reticent to the idea. Many Germans are opposed to the project, fearing that they could be forced to pay heavy bills to support less-financially conservative euro nations. The euro zone is also due to update its debt and fiscal rules in 2022 — this is because the rules has been broken on a number occasions, with various nations reporting a debt ratio above 60% of GDP, for instance, and deviations are expected to continue.