Asia-Pacific stocks set for opening fall following Wall Street tumble

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific stocks looked poised for a lower start on Wednesday following an overnight tumble on Wall Street, with the Nasdaq Composite plunging nearly 3% as bond yields rise.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 29,650 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,530. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 30,183.96.

Shares in Australia also looked poised to decline, with the SPI futures contract at 7,157, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,275.60.

Investors will watch the 10-year Treasury yield, which crossed the 1.5% mark on Monday and has continued rising since, last sitting at 1.553%. Yields move inversely to prices.