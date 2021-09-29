Critical chip machine maker ASML predicts a sales boom over the next decade

ASML Holding Semiconductor company logo seen displayed on smart phone. ASML is a Dutch company and currently the largest supplier in the world of photolithography systems for the semiconductor industry. (

ASML has raised its long-term outlook following a surge in demand for the semiconductors that its machines help to make.

The Dutch company, which makes the lithography equipment that's used to produce the world's most advanced chips, said in a statement on its investor day that it now expects annual revenue to hit 24-30 billion euros ($28-$35 billion) by 2025, with gross margins up to between 54% and 56%.

The prediction is significantly higher than the 15-24 billion euro range it had previously forecast.

"We see significant growth opportunities beyond 2025," the company said, adding that it expects to achieve an annual revenue growth rate of around 11% between 2020 and 2030.

Demand for chips has soared worldwide in the last year after the coronavirus pandemic led to a chip crunch that wreaked havoc on the automotive industry and beyond.

ASML said "global megatrends in the electronic industry" coupled with "a highly profitable and fiercely innovative ecosystem" are expected to continue to fuel growth across the semiconductor market.

It added that growth in semiconductor markets and "increasing lithography intensity" are driving demand for its products and services.