A flippant Elon Musk takes shots at Biden, the SEC and anti-nuclear sentiment

Musk, in his typically irreverent form, also repeated several of his prior taunts against federal financial regulators at the SEC, reiterated his support for cryptocurrency and nuclear energy, and said he is optimistic about Tesla and tech in China despite recent antitrust and cryptocurrency crackdowns there.

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk expressed his displeasure with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, deeming his administration "biased" against Tesla and saying it was "controlled" by unions during a speech on stage at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Swisher asked if he was waiting to get former president Trump back or to be president himself, he said no on both counts.

Musk continued, "Does this sound maybe a little biased or something? And you know, just -- it's not the friendliest administration. Seems to be controlled by unions as far as I can tell."

Musk sighed. "You know, Biden held this EV summit -- didn't invite Tesla. Invited GM, Ford, Chrysler and UAW. An EV summit on the White House! Didn't mention Tesla once, and praised GM and Ford for leading the EV revolution."

Swisher asked Musk -- who is currently the wealthiest person in the world, according to Bloomberg -- to respond to criticism that while his companies have received a good deal of government contracts and subsidies, the CEO has avoided paying some taxes personally in the US through creative, if legal, accounting practices.

In June, the investigative news site ProPublica reported on Musk's tax bill as part of a massive analysis of billionaire's finances. They found that Musk's income tax bill amounted to zero in 2018.

Musk insulted ProPublica's reporting as "tricky" and "misleading." (ProPublica did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Musk's contentions.)

Then, he said that the number was so low because he does not draw a salary, so his cash compensation is basically zero. Musk borrows money against stock options that vest over time instead.

As he has amassed more and more shares in Tesla and SpaceX, he said, he has "not really bothered" to take money off the table by selling a stake. Success of SpaceX and Tesla was far from assured, Musk reminisced. "They skirted bankruptcy many times. But I never tried to take money off the table. And now this is trying to be turned around and made into a bad thing."

Publicly traded Tesla never issued a notice to shareholders that it was near bankruptcy.

When Musk's stock options expire at Tesla, the CEO said his marginal tax rate will be over 50 percent. "I have a bunch of options that are expiring early next year--so... a huge block of options will sell in Q4. Because I have to or they'll expire."

Swisher said, "So you will eventually pay a lot of taxes?"

Musk said, "Massive, yeah. Basically, a majority of what I sell will be tax."

Critics may believe that wealthy people borrowing against their stock is "a trick to get away from paying taxes," he said. But Musk emphasized that this is not uncommon and can be a risky move. "Borrowing against stock is all sort of fun and games until you have a recession and you hit the margin calls and then you go to zero which happens basically every time there's a recession."

He replied, "I've definitely gone on record and said I think our stock price is too high in my opinion, and this did nothing to stop the rise of the stock price. So... I don't know-- what am I supposed to do, you know? I'm not the one making it go up!" The audience laughed.

"I think it's important to bear in mind, my actual tax rate is 53 percent. They're trying to make it sound like I was paying very low taxes, but in fact my taxes are very high...A huge amount will be paid in the next three months because of expiring options," he continued.

Swisher also asked about the CEO's copious, and sometimes combative, use of Twitter. "Walk us through when you decide to do a tweet," she said.

Musk replied to Swisher in a sarcastic tone.

"Well, I think about it for hours. And I consult with my strategy team," he laughed with the audience. "Or maybe I'm wasted and then I brrrr--psshht! Gone! Let me shoot myself in the foot, bam! Now let me shoot myself in the foot bam! That describes some of my tweets."

Previously, the Securities and Exchange Commission sued Tesla and Musk for securities fraud after the CEO wrote, on Twitter, that he was considering taking Tesla private for $420 per share and had funding secured.

They ultimately settled that lawsuit, with Musk and Tesla each paying a $20 million fine to the feds and Musk relinquishing his role as chairman of the board at Tesla. Musk also agreed to have his tweets reviewed by a compliance officer at Tesla before he posts them, if they contain any material company information.

"Are you worried about any SEC involvement in your tweets going forward?" Swisher asked.

Musk said, "What does that stand for again? I know the middle word is 'Elon's' but I can't remember the other two words.

She urged him to answer seriously. "Are you worried they're gonna say Elon, stop... tweeting."

Musk said, "Are you talking about the shortseller enrichment commission?"

Both comments were allusions to insults Musk had lobbed at the financial regulator on Twitter in 2020 and 2018, respectively.