Germany's Merkel congratulates likely successor Olaf Scholz on election victory

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has reportedly congratulated Olaf Scholz, the leader of the Social Democratic Party, on his party's election success, a government spokesperson said Wednesday.

"The Chancellor on Monday congratulated Olaf Scholz on his election success," the statement read, according to Reuters.

It's the first time Merkel's comments on the election outcome have been made public since Sunday. Preliminary results showed the Social Democratic Party had narrowly beat Merkel's conservative union of the Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union.

With no clear majority for either the SPD or the CDU-CSU, however, both will now have to enter into what are expected to be long and drawn-out negotiations with Germany's two main smaller parties — the Greens and the pro-business Free Democratic Party — about forming a three-party coalition government.

The result is a poor one for the CDU-CSU alliance, a political powerhouse that has dominated German politics for years.

Traditional allegiances and existing sympathies between the mainstream parties stand to complicate any coalition formation, with the Greens favoring a coalition with the SPD rather than the CDU-CSU, and the FDP favoring a coalition with the CDU-CSU rather than the SPD.