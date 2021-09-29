Here’s how top financial advisors are hiring young talent

d3sign | Moment | Getty Images

Hiring young talent is imperative for financial advisors. But finding so-called "next-generation" advisors can be a challenge — largely because young college graduates are often unaware of financial advice as a career path, according to firms on CNBC's annual FA 100 ranking. These top firms have found ways to overcome hiring hurdles. Some use internship programs as a pipeline of next-gen advisors, while others leverage industry organizations and even existing client relationships. "It's a big focus for us," said Wayne Wilbanks, managing principal and chief investment officer at Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management in Norfolk, Virginia. "We are keenly aware of empowering the next generation."

Benefits

There are many benefits to finding and fostering young talent. For one, it may help win over more client business as existing clients age, Wilbanks said. "We have a lot of 80-year-old clients who have 50-year-old children and 18-year-old grandkids who inherit the money," he said. "The [young] client who just inherited $2 million may want to deal with someone closer to their age." Young advisors are also important to firms' succession plans; these business-continuity plans also help put clients at ease.

"I think it's in everyone's benefit to have younger talent that can potentially buy into the firm to help liquidate some of the more senior shareholders," said Rachel Moran, a shareholder, certified financial planner and director of personal wealth management at RTD Financial, based in Philadelphia. Young advisors bring fresh ideas, perspectives and knowledge, especially in areas of technology, Moran said. A pipeline of next-gen advisors also helps career advancement in the whole firm — when associate financial planners are promoted, young advisors can backfill their open spots, she said.

Low numbers

Yet, the industry doesn't have many young advisors. The number of CFPs in their 60s is more than triple the number in their 20s, for example. Some universities have dedicated tracks for financial planning. But most schools tend to offer a general finance or business degree, meaning the financial-planning profession isn't highly visible, advisors said. "There's a lot of demand [for young advisors] in the advisory industry, but [universities] are not presenting it to them as an option," Manal Fouz, chief compliance officer at Azzad Asset Management in Falls Church, Virginia.

How they do it