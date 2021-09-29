How the pandemic has changed the financial advice business

Working remotely in a business built around relationships means adapting in more ways than one.

For most financial advisory firms, the pandemic accelerated advancements already underway in virtual communications and paperless transactions.

The best businesses maintained their personal connections with clients and safeguarded customer data at the same time.

"We are now fully in the cloud," said Matthew Young, president and CEO of Richard C. Young & Co. in Naples, Florida.

For the most part, the transition to operating entirely online has been beneficial for clients and their advisors, particularly with electronic paperwork. "It speeds up the process," Young said. "We can track it easier and it gets to the client instantaneously."

Virtual communication is now an essential part of client service at Salem Investment Counselors, as well —even though Zoom calls are not always better for business.

"Our clients want to see us; it's good to get face to face," said David Rea, president of the Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based firm.

However, less time on the road means more time to consider other much needed changes, such creating a minority internship program and putting more emphasis on socially responsible, or ESG, investing, Rea added.

"The quiet part of it has let us do some things we needed to do," he said. "Trying to be more diverse as a firm and focus on ESG has enabled us to do some good things in a difficult situation."