Apple's latest iPhone update lets you copy and paste text from photos — here's how

Apple launches the iPhone 13 in the UK at its Regent Street store on September 24, 2021 in London, England.

The latest version of the iPhone operating system, iOS 15, has several new features that use artificial intelligence to analyze the content in a photo.

While object recognition has been around for a while, Apple says that its implementation differs because it happens on the device, instead of on a cloud server. Plus, it's built into the operating system.

One of the handiest applications of this new technology is the ability to copy and paste text from a photo — so, for example, users can take a photo of a page in a book and then grab that text and put it into a document or a note.

It also allows users to call or email more easily by recognizing phone numbers and email addresses that have been written down, like on a business card.

It works with handwritten text as well — Apple's example when it announced the feature in June was turning scribbles on a whiteboard into notes.

Here's how it works: