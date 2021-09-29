Spanish-language credit reports are a big win for financial empowerment in the Hispanic community

Being able to review a credit report in Spanish will be a huge help for Rosalie Remarais in her job as the Community Development Mortgage Loan officer at Five Star Bank in Rochester, New York.

Remarais works with low- to moderate-income families, many of whom are first-time homebuyers, to help them purchase a house. One of the first things she does when working with potential homeowners is to go over their credit score and look at a credit report — something many have never done before.

For the clients she works with who speak Spanish, having the document in their native language will save her time having to translate the report for them, and will help customers fix any errors they find by themselves.

"It would give them that power to say, 'I'm in control,'" she said. "Because when it's in English, the only one that has any control of that credit report is me."

Spanish language credit reports available now

In September, Equifax began offering credit reports in Spanish.

"This is the first and only time that a bureau has been able to offer a fully Spanish translated report to consumers," said Beverly Anderson, president of global consumer solutions at Equifax. She added that people can request Spanish reports online as well as by mail, and that the company also offers customer service support in Spanish.

The move was a long time coming for the Hispanic community in the U.S., as Spanish is the second most common language spoken after English. About 62 million people in the U.S. are of Hispanic origin, and more than 40 million speak Spanish as their first language.

"This is something we've been asking for for a very long time," said Chi Chi Wu, staff attorney at the National Consumer Law Center, adding that some advocates have been working on this for decades. "It's positive."