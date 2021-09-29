10-year Treasury yield rebounds above 1.54% in afternoon trading

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose above 1.54% in afternoon trading after dipping below 1.5% on Wednesday morning. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose nearly 2 basis points to 2.088%, also erasing an earlier decline. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

The afternoon swing in bonds came after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said at the European Central Bank Forum that supply chain issues could cause inflation to last longer than the Fed had previously thought.

"It's very difficult to say how big the effects will be in the meantime or how long they will last. We do expect we will get through that," Powell said.

"I think we're turning to the process of normalization in a careful way and I like to think that's the right way to do it," he added.

The 10-year yield topped 1.56% on Tuesday, hitting its highest point since June, as investors bet the Federal Reserve would soon start to remove some stimulus as inflation persists. The turnaround in yields has been speedy, with the yield as low as 1.29% just last week. As rates spiked on Tuesday, equity markets fell with the Nasdaq Composite posting its worst day since March.