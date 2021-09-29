'We need to talk to China,' Europe's climate chief says ahead of COP26

LONDON — International leaders need to talk to China and convince the nation to implement concrete steps toward de-carbonization, the EU's climate chief told CNBC Tuesday ahead the COP26 climate summit in November.

China announced earlier this month that it would stop building new coal-fired power projects overseas. The nation has also said that it aims to become carbon neutral by 2060 and that it will hit peak emissions by 2030. However, European officials want these ambitions to go beyond words and be followed up with immediate and concrete action.

"We need to look at emissions. Europe is responsible for about 8% of global emissions — we are taking a very, very serious commitment and we are going very far. The United States has come back into the game, they're responsible, I think, for about 16% of emissions, but we need to talk to China, they're responsible for about 28% of global emissions," Frans Timmermans, who is the European Commission's executive vice-president for the European Green Deal, told CNBC's Steve Sedgwick.

"We need to convince them to peak earlier than 2030, substantially earlier, and we need to convince them to come up with plans to de-carbonize their economy," Timmermans said.

He echoed a view shared by Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, the EU's executive branch.

"The goals that President Xi has set for China are encouraging. But we call for that same leadership on setting out how China will get there. The world would be relieved if they showed they could peak emissions by mid-decade — and move away from coal at home and abroad," von der Leyen told European lawmakers earlier this month.