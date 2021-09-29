What to do if Democrats ax the backdoor Roth individual retirement account strategy

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., speak about the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement on Capitol Hill on Dec. 10, 2019.

A couple of popular retirement savings techniques may soon be disappearing as Democrats hash out how to pay for their multitrillion-dollar spending package.

Advisors are already exploring solutions for their clients.

Currently, investors with a modified adjusted gross income for 2021 above $140,000, or $208,000 for couples filing jointly, can't contribute to a Roth individual retirement account.

But wealthier investors can skirt the limits with a so-called backdoor maneuver by making what's known as nondeductible contributions to their traditional IRA and then quickly converting the money to their Roth IRA.

The "mega-backdoor" Roth strategy can be even more powerful, allowing someone to convert more funds with after-tax 401(k) contributions.

House Democrats, however, want to crack down on both, regardless of income level, after Dec. 31, according to a summary released by the House Ways and Means Committee.

Pretax conversions — using funds that levies haven't been paid on — are still allowed in the proposed legislation. But those with taxable income of more than $400,000, or $450,000 for married couples filing together, wouldn't be able to use the strategy just over a decade from now, after Dec. 31, 2031.

As the debate heats up in Congress, financial advisors are still watching for the final details.