Bed Bath & Beyond shares dive more than 25% as supply chain issues hit sales, inflation eats into profits

Bed Bath & Beyond shares tanked more than 28% Thursday morning as the company said it saw a steep drop-off in shopper traffic in August, dealing a blow to its fiscal second-quarter results.

The big-box retailer is also dealing with industry-wide supply chain complications, which Chief Executive Mark Tritton said have been "pervasive." He said the company's costs escalated over the summer months, especially toward the end of its second quarter in August, eating into sales and profits.

Bed Bath & Beyond slashed its revenue and earnings outlook for the year, and its third-quarter guidance looks underwhelming.

The sell-off of the retailer's stock was robust. Before the market even opened Thursday, more shares had already changed hands than what is typical in an average day of trading for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Here's how Bed Bath & Beyond did in its second quarter ended Aug. 28 compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a Refinitiv survey of analysts:

Earnings per share: 4 cents adjusted vs. 52 cents expected

Revenue: $1.99 billion vs. $2.06 billion expected

In the latest period, Bed Bath & Beyond lost $73.2 million, or 72 cents per share, compared with net income of $217.9 million, or $1.75 per share, a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, the company earned 4 cents a share, which was less than the 52 cents analysts expected.

Revenue fell 26% to $1.99 billion from $2.69 billion a year earlier. That came in short of estimates for $2.06 billion.

"While our results this quarter were below expectations, we remain confident in our multi-year transformation," Tritton said in a press release.