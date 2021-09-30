China's power crunch pushes foreign businesses to invest in factories elsewhere

A view of electricity power pylons is seen on September 28, 2021 in Beijing, China. Gong Wenbao | Visual China Group | Getty Images

BEIJING — Abrupt power cuts in parts of China are pushing some foreign companies to invest in other countries instead. In the last several days, many local Chinese governments have restricted power usage, limiting or even halting factory production. The latest curbs come as the country faces a shortage of coal to generate electricity, and regional authorities are under increased pressure to comply with the central government's call to reduce carbon emissions. "Some companies were on the fence about investing in China. They choose to not go ahead now," said Johan Annell, partner at Asia Perspective, a consulting firm that works primarily with Northern European companies operating in East and Southeast Asia.

These planned foreign business investments were in the tens of millions of U.S. dollars, Annell said. While China is still a "very strong destination" for manufacturing, he said the businesses are now looking to invest instead in Southeast Asia, particularly Vietnam. "The uncertainty — nobody really knows the overall situation, how it's going to develop, how it's going to be implemented [in] the coming next few months in exactly your city and your province," he said, citing the firm's conversations with about 100 businesses.

Widespread power cuts

In the last week, Chinese cities from those in the southern export hub of Guangdong to Shenyang, the capital of the northeastern province of Liaoning, have ordered restrictions on electricity use with little to no notice. The abrupt moves have prompted a few China economists to cut their GDP forecasts for the year. For context, Guangdong province produces the most exports in China, at about 23% of the total for this year through August, according to official data accessed through Wind Information. Liaoning province ranks 16th in terms of export value, at 1.6% of the national total. "This uncertainty in the short term, this is something you can handle it for a week or so and catch up over time," Annell said. "The bigger issue is this uncertainty. This may very well go on for the coming two quarters." U.S. and European business association leaders confirmed the latest power cuts are affecting foreign business investment decisions in China.