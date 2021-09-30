Hedge your tech positions with this Nasdaq 100 trade, market analyst says

It may be time to protect some technology holdings, one trader says.

Volatility has taken hold of the tech sector in recent weeks as Treasury yields rose, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index falling nearly 6% in September.

Bond prices, which trade inversely to yields, could be signaling more trouble for tech stocks, Inside Edge Capital Management founder Todd Gordon told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), for one, revisited a low this week not seen since July, Gordon said.

"If ... interest rates are going to push up, will the Nasdaq break this trend line?" he said, pointing to key uptrend support for the index that has been in place since October 2020.