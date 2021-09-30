CNBC Pro

Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: General Electric, Amazon, Home Depot & more

Michael Bloom
Share
Larry Culp, CEO, General Electric
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:

NEXT PRO TALK

6 Days Remaining
Wed, Oct 6 2021 - 2:00pm
thumbnail
CNBC Pro Talks: Tom Lee on how to play the next phase of the pandemic

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProStarbucks shares downgraded on wage inflation and China growth concerns
Hannah Miao4 min ago
CNBC ProBank of America double-downgrades Kohl's due to supply chain issues
Hannah Miaoan hour ago
CNBC ProCredit Suisse says this beer stock is one of its top picks into year-end
Hannah Miaoan hour ago
Read More