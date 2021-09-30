Marc Lasry resigns as chair of Ozy Media after 3 weeks, following reports of alleged misconduct at firm

Billionaire investor Marc Lasry announced Thursday he will step down as chairman of Ozy Media, just days after The New York Times reported the company's COO impersonated a YouTube executive on a call with potential investor Goldman Sachs.

Lasry, who is also owner of NBA champions the Milwaukee Bucks and CEO of Avenue Capital Group, was named chairman of Ozy Media exactly three weeks ago.

"I believe that going forward Ozy requires experience in areas like crisis management and investigations, where I do not have particular expertise," Lasry said in a statement announcing his move. He added that he remains an investor in Ozy Media.