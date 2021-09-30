Shares of EV start-up Lordstown Motors surge on reported deal with Foxconn to sell Ohio plant

The Lordstown Motors factory is where GM once operated, in Lordstown, Ohio, on October 16, 2020.

Shares of Lordstown Motors surged by as much as 21% on Thursday following reports the embattled electric vehicle start-up is "near an agreement" to sell its large Ohio factory to iPhone maker Foxconn.

The companies are set to announce the deal as soon as later Thursday, according to Bloomberg News, which first reported the talks.

Lordstown, which went public in October through a SPAC deal, saw its stock rise as high as $8.93 a share Thursday before retreating to $8, up about 9%. The company is valued at $1.4 billion.

Lordstown has been strapped for cash as it attempts to begin production of its first vehicle, an all-electric pickup truck called the Endurance. The company in June said there was "substantial doubt" about its ability to continue as a going concern in the next year because of problems funding the production of the Endurance.