Uber says UK fuel crisis has had ‘no impact.’ But some drivers say they’re struggling

Uber has said the surge in demand for fuel across the U.K. that has left many gas stations empty is not affecting its business, while some drivers say the burden is being passed onto them.

British drivers have been panic buying gasoline in recent days, leading to lengthy lines and gas station closures. It is estimated that the U.K. currently has a shortage of around 100,000 truck drivers, which has disrupted deliveries and constrained the supply of goods and fuel. The U.K. government is now planning to use military personnel to deliver fuel.

Despite the chaos, Uber told CNBC that "there has been no direct impact on the service" as a result of the fuel issues.

"We are monitoring the situation closely and continue to speak with drivers who hope it is resolved quickly," a spokesperson for the company said.

Uber driver Nader Awad told CNBC Thursday that it's been "challenging," adding that he has been wasting time looking for a gas station to fill up at, and then sit in a long line. "Given we are self-employed, when you waste time trying to get diesel or petrol, you're losing money," he said.

If Uber drivers can't fill up their cars with gas, then they can't work on the platform.

Awad said he joined a line at a gas station on Wednesday but it took him 45 minutes to reach the pump. And once he got there he was only allowed to put £30 ($40) worth of diesel into his nine-seater Mercedes, which goes through about £250 worth of diesel in a week.