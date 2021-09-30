Britain’s ‘petrol panic’ could force car-reliant doctors to live in hotels

Cardiologists carry out a procedure on a patient at the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge, England, on March 17, 2021.

Doctors and healthcare workers in the U.K. could be put up in hotels to ensure they can get to work, as Britain's gasoline crisis continues.

British motorists have been panic buying fuel over the last week, as a major shortage of truck drivers disrupted deliveries of gasoline and other goods across the country. The situation prompted calls for doctors and other key workers to be given priority access to fuel earlier this week.

Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive of NHS Providers — a membership organization for healthcare services within Britain's National Health Service (NHS) — told CNBC in an email that workers were struggling to fuel their vehicles and get to work, despite government ministers reassuring the public that supply is beginning to stabilize.

"This is a particular issue for NHS staff who deliver services in the community and to remote wards," she said Thursday. "Trusts will be working with national NHS teams and with their local partners to ensure any disruption to patients is minimized, including through changes to working patterns for community staff and through accommodation in local hotels if needed."

NHS hospitals and some other health services in England are governed by more than 200 geographically designated trusts, which are run by boards of directors.

"Trust leaders are telling us that fuel supplies for ambulances are not being disrupted. But reports that non-emergency patient transport services are experiencing issues accessing fuel, and the knock-on effects this could have for vulnerable patients, is concerning," Cordery added.