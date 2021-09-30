What kids finally getting vaccinated will actually mean for ending the pandemic

Covid vaccines for young children are on the way, and they're a potential game-changer for families, schools and caregivers — but they won't signify the end of the pandemic.

Not yet, anyway.

On Tuesday, Pfizer submitted clinical trial data to the Food and Drug Administration for its Covid vaccine in children ages 5 to 11. Next, the drugmaker will need to make a formal request for emergency use authorization — which, according to the Wall Street Journal, may not happen until mid-October.

That timeline would make shots available for kids around late October or early November.

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are still testing their shots for young children in the U.S., with Moderna expected to submit its data to the FDA first. Last week, acting FDA commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said her agency would move "as quickly as we can" to review any data about the three vaccines.

Roughly 28 million Americans fall between the ages of 5 and 11. Making them eligible for Covid vaccines will allow children to attend in-person school more safely, while lowering stress levels of frazzled parents.

It'll also be a positive development for the rest of the country, raising the nation's overall vaccination rates and bringing the U.S. one step closer to "normal" and the pandemic's end.

It just won't be the final step.