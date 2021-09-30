Zoom and Five9 abandon $14.7 billion acquisition

Eric Yuan, founder and chief executive officer of Zoom Video Communications Inc., speaks during the BoxWorks 2019 Conference at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.

Cloud contact center software company Five9 and video calling software maker Zoom said Thursday they will not go forward with Zoom's plan to acquire Five9 for $14.7 billion.

Five9 shares fell 2% in extended trading following the statement from the companies, which said the acquisition didn't receive enough votes from Five9 shareholders.

A branch of the U.S. Department of Justice was reviewing the deal out of concern of potential foreign participation, according to a letter dated Aug. 27, that was sent to the Federal Communications Commission. But Zoom said last week, when news of the review was reported, that it still expected the deal to close in the first half of 2022.

Zoom announced its intent to buy Five9 in July, marking the company's first attempt to spend over $1 billion on a transaction.

While some large tech acquisitions, most notably in the semiconductor industry, have been scuttled of late by regulators, it's highly unusual for companies to willingly terminate their own deal.

One issue for Five9 shareholders might have been the small premium that Zoom was set to pay. At the agreed upon price, Five9 shareholders were only going to receive a 13% bump in the value of their shares over where they were trading prior to the agreement. Given the momentum in cloud software and all of the money investors have been pouring into Five9's peers, a significantly higher premium was likely needed to get shareholders on board.

The two companies will maintain support for integrations of their products, according to the statement.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

-- CNBC's Ari Levy contributed to this report.