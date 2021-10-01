CNBC Pro

Bitcoin jumps to start October and analysts see strong fourth-quarter ahead for crytpo

Tanaya Macheel@tanayamac
Representation of Ethereum cryptocurrency is seen in this illustration photo taken in Sulkowice, Poland on August 12, 2021.
Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto | Getty Images

Cryptocurrencies got off to a rough start for the third quarter but ended with solid gains, overcoming a raft of negative headlines on the space.

And prices were hopping on the first day of October as investors bet on a fourth-quarter run. Bitcoin popped about 7% to just about $47,000 on Friday, according to Coin Metrics. Ethereum jumped 6%.

