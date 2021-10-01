Doodles used to create Gary Vaynerchuk NFT collection sell for $1.2 million in Christie's auction

Gary Vaynerchuk holds a "VeeFriends" token, which is part of his part of his first NFT collection.

Christie's on Friday auctioned five art works that were created by entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk for his VeeFriends NFT collection.

The price tag? Just over $1.2 million.

"It feels like an out-of-body-experience," Vaynerchuk told CNBC. "I view myself as a very creative and artistic person, but this is way bigger than me. ... It represents a paradigm shift and the consumer is intrigued."

Whereas most NFTs auctioned by Christie's are NFT minted, or blockchain verified, these particular works are the original characters that were hand-drawn by Vaynerchuk himself.

The VeeFriends collection is comprised of 10,255 character nonfungible tokens available for purchase via the cryptocurrency ethereum. Each token includes a "smart contract" with metadata that Vaynerchuk can use to interact with its buyer. Token holders also will be given exclusive access to an annual business event called VeeCon for three years after the NFT's purchase. The first VeeCon will take place in Minneapolis in May.

Since launching the series earlier this year, the lowest listed price for one such token remains $50,000.

Vaynerchuk's NFT doodle called "Emphatic Elephant" fetched the highest price at Friday's auction, selling for $412,500. The lowest was called "Diamond Hands," and went for $162,500.